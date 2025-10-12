1,590 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Bought by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,828 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock opened at $194.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.03. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $206.49.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

