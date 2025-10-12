waypoint wealth counsel Purchases Shares of 3,667 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 246,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 80,367 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.0% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.8% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 229,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.08, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

