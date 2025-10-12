Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January $GJAN

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of GJAN opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $40.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.