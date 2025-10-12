Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 114,223 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,670,000 after buying an additional 7,468,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000,000 after buying an additional 4,071,484 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 739.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,241,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 2,855,493 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,945,000 after buying an additional 2,220,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 1,972,404 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

