Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,544,000 after buying an additional 490,792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,452,000 after buying an additional 233,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

