Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Amundi raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,276 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,170,000 after purchasing an additional 733,514 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 648,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,910.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 619,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 604,495 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,031.60. This represents a 36.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

