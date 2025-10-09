Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,248,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,566,000 after buying an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,562,000 after buying an additional 3,327,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,479,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,282,000 after buying an additional 121,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,134,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,861,000 after acquiring an additional 295,928 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.0%

AWK opened at $141.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

