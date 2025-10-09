iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.