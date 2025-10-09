Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Hold (C+)” Rating for Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.82. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

