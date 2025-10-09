JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JAVA opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $69.83.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

