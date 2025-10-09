Safety Insurance Group’s (SAFT) Hold (C) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Safety Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SAFT

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SAFT opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.15). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $345.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, Director Dennis J. Langwell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.39 per share, with a total value of $144,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,120. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,055 shares of company stock worth $291,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 15,950.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1,317.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 357.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.