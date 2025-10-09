Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.1%

RCL stock opened at $308.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.