Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 109 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4,567.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,764,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $153,524,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $118.19 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

