Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $507,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $768.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $714.47 and its 200 day moving average is $640.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $768.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

