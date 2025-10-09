Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D+)” Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROIV. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 138,602 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $2,245,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,504,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,380,335.80. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline acquired 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $49,957.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 17,287,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,516,310.67. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,351,908 shares of company stock worth $61,084,800. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

