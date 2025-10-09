DT Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Cloud Acquisition has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Trading Up 0.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Cloud Acquisition

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYCQ. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition by 245.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition by 23.8% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,064 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition by 57.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 367,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 134,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,951,000.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.