Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Receives “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:RPID opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 145.63%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid Micro Biosystems

In other news, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi sold 11,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $39,444.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 970,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,226. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

