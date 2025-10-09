Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Buy (B-)” Rating for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUSHA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

RUSHA opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $327,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,727.44. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $276,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 79,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,890.60. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $862,104. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 427.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 26.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

