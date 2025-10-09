Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ (RRGB) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.57. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.17 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Christopher Ross Martin purchased 34,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $217,942.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,667,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,128.74. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.