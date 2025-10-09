RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM) Receives Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Shares of RYM opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RYTHM has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44.

In other RYTHM news, CEO Benjamin Kovler acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $704,520. The trade was a 5.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

