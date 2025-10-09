Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 70,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

