Ignite Planners LLC Has $276,000 Position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $95.01.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

