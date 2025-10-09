Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 103,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $196.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $197.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.88.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

