Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

