Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $553.74 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.08 and a 1 year high of $571.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

