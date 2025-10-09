Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 377,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FVAL opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

