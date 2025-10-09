Ignite Planners LLC Buys 5,628 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF $YYY

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 483,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 30,435 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of YYY opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Amplify High Income ETF has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $625.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

