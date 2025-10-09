Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $109.75.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

