Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Acquired by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 131,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

