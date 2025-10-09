Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.7% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,844.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 296,718 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

DFSE stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

