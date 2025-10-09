Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

