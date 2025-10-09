Ignite Planners LLC Trims Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $291.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $292.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

