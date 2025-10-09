IMZ Advisory Inc Acquires 8,305 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

IMZ Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IMZ Advisory Inc owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

