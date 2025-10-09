Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $6.37 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.74%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

