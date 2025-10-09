Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $753.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.04. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $779.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.39.

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. This represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

