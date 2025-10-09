Paysafe Limited $PSFE Stock Position Lifted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 10,940.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 113.9% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Paysafe by 87.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paysafe by 1,385.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $428.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.210-2.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PSFE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.95.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

