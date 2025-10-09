iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,907,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

