HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Earns Hold (C-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

HireQuest Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of HQI stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $125.49 million, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.22.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HireQuest had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.47%.The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the first quarter worth $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 67.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

