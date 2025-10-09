Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given “Sell (D-)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Insmed Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. Insmed has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $163.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $3,492,498.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,848.78. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,035,841.60. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,568 shares of company stock valued at $28,305,070 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,728,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Insmed by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after buying an additional 1,799,382 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $153,389,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $88,351,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at $108,898,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

