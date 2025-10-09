Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C-) Rating for Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Indivior from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Indivior Price Performance

Indivior stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Indivior has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 6.65%.The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Indivior by 1,122.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 31.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,647,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Indivior by 2,597.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 995,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 958,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Indivior by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 827,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

