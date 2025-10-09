Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Infobird Trading Down 1.4%

Infobird stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Infobird has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

