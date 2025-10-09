Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 161.44%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.