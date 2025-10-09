Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $44.71.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

