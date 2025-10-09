Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Receives “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

IVVD has been the topic of several other research reports. D. Boral Capital upped their price target on Invivyd from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Invivyd in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.14.

Get Invivyd alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVVD

Invivyd Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IVVD opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Invivyd has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Invivyd had a negative net margin of 238.33% and a negative return on equity of 177.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Invivyd will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Invivyd

In other news, insider Jill Andersen sold 49,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $28,159.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,134.22. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 277,654 shares of company stock worth $167,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 25.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 2.3% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.