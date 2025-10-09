Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Receives “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Inspirato Stock Down 1.0%
Inspirato stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.03. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.17.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inspirato will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inspirato
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Lowe’s vs. Home Depot: Which Benefits More From Lower Rates?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These 5 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Could Catch Fire Next
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Falcon Flex Drives Growth as CrowdStrike Bets on AI Security
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.