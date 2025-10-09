Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Receives “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Inspirato Stock Down 1.0%

Inspirato stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.03. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inspirato will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

