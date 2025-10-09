Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Receives “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Inspirato Stock Down 1.0%

Inspirato stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.03. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inspirato will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

About Inspirato

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.