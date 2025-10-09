Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Earns “Hold (C)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PODD. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.83.

Get Insulet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insulet Stock Up 0.7%

Insulet stock opened at $315.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet has a 1-year low of $225.37 and a 1-year high of $353.50. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 426.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 253.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 202.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.