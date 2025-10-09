Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Earns Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

IVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of IVA opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

