3,036 Shares in Equifax, Inc. $EFX Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Equifax to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

Equifax Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE EFX opened at $239.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.30. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $294.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

