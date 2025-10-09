Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,717 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,495,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,435,000 after buying an additional 229,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,950,000 after purchasing an additional 648,530 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,182,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,739,000 after buying an additional 52,838 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SRE opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,870. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

