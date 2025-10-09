Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

